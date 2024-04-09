Announcing Rust 1.77.2

The Rust team has published a new point release of Rust, 1.77.2. Rust is a programming language that is empowering everyone to build reliable and efficient software.

If you have a previous version of Rust installed via rustup, getting Rust 1.77.2 is as easy as:

rustup update stable

If you don't have it already, you can get rustup from the appropriate page on our website.

What's in 1.77.2

This release includes a fix for CVE-2024-24576.

Before this release, the Rust standard library did not properly escape arguments when invoking batch files (with the bat and cmd extensions) on Windows using the Command API. An attacker able to control the arguments passed to the spawned process could execute arbitrary shell commands by bypassing the escaping.

This vulnerability is CRITICAL if you are invoking batch files on Windows with untrusted arguments. No other platform or use is affected.

You can learn more about the vulnerability in the dedicated advisory.

Contributors to 1.77.2

Many people came together to create Rust 1.77.2. We couldn't have done it without all of you. Thanks!