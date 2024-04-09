Changes to Rust's WASI targets

WASI 0.2 was recently
stabilized, and Rust has begun
implementing first-class support for it in the form of a dedicated new target.
Rust 1.78 will introduce new
wasm32-wasip1 (tier 2) and
wasm32-wasip2 (tier
3) targets.
wasm32-wasip1 is an effective rename of the existing
wasm32-wasi
target, freeing the target name up for an eventual WASI 1.0 release. Starting
Rust 1.78 (May 2nd, 2024), users of WASI 0.1 are encouraged to begin migrating
to the new
wasm32-wasip1 target before the existing
wasm32-wasi target is
removed in Rust 1.84 (January 5th, 2025).
In this post we'll discuss the introduction of the new targets, the motivation
behind it, what that means for the existing WASI targets, and a detailed
schedule for these changes. This post is about the WASI targets only; the
existing
wasm32-unknown-unknown and
wasm32-unknown-emscripten targets are
unaffected by any changes in this post.
Introducing
wasm32-wasip2
After nearly five years of work the WASI 0.2 specification was recently stabilized. This work builds on WebAssembly Components (think: strongly-typed ABI for Wasm), providing standard interfaces for things like asynchronous IO, networking, and HTTP. This will finally make it possible to write asynchronous networked services on top of WASI, something which wasn't possible using WASI 0.1.
People interested in compiling Rust code to WASI 0.2 today are able to do so
using the cargo-component
tool. This tool is able to take WASI 0.1 binaries, and transform them to WASI 0.2
Components using a shim. It also provides native support for common cargo
commands such as
cargo build,
cargo test, and
cargo run. While it
introduces some inefficiencies because of the additional translation layer, in
practice this already works really well and people should be enough able to get
started with WASI 0.2 development.
We're however keen to begin making that translation layer obsolete. And for
that reason we're happy to share that Rust has made its first steps towards
that with the introduction of the tier
3
wasm32-wasip2
target landing in Rust 1.78. This will initially miss a lot of expected
features such as stdlib support, and we don't recommend people use this target
quite yet. But as we fill in those missing features over the coming months, we
aim to eventually hit meet the criteria to become a tier 2 target, at which
point the
wasm32-wasip2 target would be considered ready for general use. This
work will happen through 2024, and we expect for this to land before the end of
the calendar year.
Renaming
wasm32-wasi to
wasm32-wasip1
The original name for what we now call WASI 0.1 was "WebAssembly System
Interface, snapshot 1". Rust shipped support for this in 2019, and we did so
knowing the target would likely undergo significant changes in the future. With
the knowledge we have today though, we would not have chosen to introduce the
"WASI, snapshot 1" target as
wasm32-wasi. We should have instead chosen to add
some suffix to the initial target triple so that the eventual stable WASI 1.0
target can just be called
wasm32-wasi.
In anticipation of both an eventual WASI 1.0 target, and to preserve consistency
between target names, we'll begin rolling out a name change to the existing WASI
0.1 target. Starting in Rust 1.78 (May 2nd, 2024) a new
wasm32-wasip1 target
will become available. Starting Rust 1.81 (September 5th, 2024) we will begin
warning existing users of
wasm32-wasi to migrate to
wasm32-wasip1. And
finally in Rust 1.84 (January 9th, 2025) the
wasm32-wasi target will no longer
be shipped on the stable release channel. This will provide an 8 month
transition period for projects to switch to the new target name when they update
their Rust toolchains.
The name
wasip1 can be read as either "WASI (zero) point one" or "WASI preview
one". The official specification uses the "preview" moniker, however in most
communication the form "WASI 0.1" is now preferred. This target triple was
chosen because it not only maps to both terms, but also more closely resembles
the target terminology used in other programming
languages. This is something the WASI Preview 2
specification also makes note
of.
Timeline
This table provides the dates and cut-offs for the target rename from
wasm32-wasi to
wasm32-wasip1. The dates in this table do not apply to the
newly-introduced
wasm32-wasi-preview1-threads target; this will be renamed to
wasm32-wasip1-threads in Rust 1.78 without going through a transition period.
The tier 3
wasm32-wasip2 target will also be made available in Rust 1.78.
|date
|Rust Stable
|Rust Beta
|Rust Nightly
|Notes
|2024-02-08
|1.76
|1.77
|1.78
|
wasm32-wasip1 available on nightly
|2024-03-21
|1.77
|1.78
|1.79
|
wasm32-wasip1 available on beta
|2024-05-02
|1.78
|1.79
|1.80
|
wasm32-wasip1 available on stable
|2024-06-13
|1.79
|1.80
|1.81
|warn if
wasm32-wasi is used on nightly
|2024-07-25
|1.80
|1.81
|1.82
|warn if
wasm32-wasi is used on beta
|2024-09-05
|1.81
|1.82
|1.83
|warn if
wasm32-wasi is used on stable
|2024-10-17
|1.82
|1.83
|1.84
|
wasm32-wasi unavailable on nightly
|2024-11-28
|1.83
|1.84
|1.85
|
wasm32-wasi unavailable on beta
|2025-01-09
|1.84
|1.85
|1.86
|
wasm32-wasi unavailable on stable
Conclusion
In this post we've discussed the upcoming updates to Rust's WASI targets. Come
Rust 1.78 the
wasm32-wasip1 (tier 2) and
wasm32-wasip2 (tier 3) targets will
be added. In Rust 1.81 we will begin warning if
wasm32-wasi is being used. And
in Rust 1.84, the existing
wasm32-wasi target will be removed. This will free
up
wasm32-wasi to eventually be used for a WASI 1.0 target. Users will have 8
months to switch to the new target name when they update their Rust toolchains.
The
wasm32-wasip2 target marks the start of native support for WASI 0.2. In
order to target it today from Rust, people are encouraged to use
cargo-component tool
instead. The plan is to eventually graduate
wasm32-wasip2 to a tier-2 target,
at which point
cargo-component will be upgraded to support it natively instead.
With WASI 0.2 finally stable, it's an exciting time for WebAssembly development. We're happy for Rust to begin implementing native support for WASI 0.2, and we're excited for what this will enable people to build.