Announcing Rustup 1.27.1

The Rustup team is happy to announce the release of Rustup version 1.27.1. Rustup is the recommended tool to install Rust, a programming language that is empowering everyone to build reliable and efficient software.

If you have a previous version of Rustup installed, getting Rustup 1.27.1 is as easy as stopping any programs which may be using Rustup (e.g. closing your IDE) and running:

$ rustup self update

Rustup will also automatically update itself at the end of a normal toolchain update:

$ rustup update

If you don't have it already, you can get Rustup from the appropriate page on our website.

What's new in Rustup 1.27.1

This new Rustup release involves some minor bug fixes.

The headlines for this release are:

Prebuilt Rustup binaries should be working on older macOS versions again. rustup-init will no longer fail when fish is installed but ~/.config/fish/conf.d hasn't been created. Regressions regarding symlinked RUSTUP_HOME/(toolchains|downloads|tmp) have been addressed.

Full details are available in the changelog!

Rustup's documentation is also available in the Rustup Book.

Thanks

Thanks again to all the contributors who made Rustup 1.27.1 possible!