Announcing Rust 1.79.0

The Rust team is happy to announce a new version of Rust, 1.79.0. Rust is a programming language empowering everyone to build reliable and efficient software.
If you have a previous version of Rust installed via
rustup, you can get 1.79.0 with:
$ rustup update stable
If you don't have it already, you can get
rustup from the appropriate page on our website, and check out the detailed release notes for 1.79.0.
If you'd like to help us out by testing future releases, you might consider updating locally to use the beta channel (
rustup default beta) or the nightly channel (
rustup default nightly). Please report any bugs you might come across!
What's in 1.79.0 stable
Inline
const expressions
const { ... } blocks are now stable in expression position, permitting
explicitly entering a const context without requiring extra declarations (e.g.,
defining
const items or associated constants on a trait).
Unlike const items (
const ITEM: ... = ...), inline consts are able to make
use of in-scope generics, and have their type inferred rather than written explicitly, making them particularly useful for inline code snippets. For example, a pattern like:
const EMPTY: Option<Vec<u8>> = None;
let foo = [EMPTY; 100];
can now be written like this:
let foo = [const { None }; 100];
Notably, this is also true of generic contexts, where previously a verbose trait declaration with an associated constant would be required:
fn create_none_array<T, const N: usize>() -> [Option<T>; N] {
[const { None::<T> }; N]
}
This makes this code much more succinct and easier to read.
See the reference documentation for details.
Bounds in associated type position
Rust 1.79 stabilizes the associated item bounds syntax, which allows us to put
bounds in associated type position within other bounds, i.e.
T: Trait<Assoc: Bounds...>. This avoids the need to provide an extra,
explicit generic type just to constrain the associated type.
This feature allows specifying bounds in a few places that previously either were not possible or imposed extra, unnecessary constraints on usage:
whereclauses - in this position, this is equivalent to breaking up the bound into two (or more)
whereclauses. For example,
where T: Trait<Assoc: Bound>is equivalent to
where T: Trait, <T as Trait>::Assoc: Bound.
- Supertraits - a bound specified via the new syntax is implied when the trait is used, unlike where clauses. Sample syntax:
trait CopyIterator: Iterator<Item: Copy> {}.
- Associated type item bounds - This allows constraining the nested rigid projections that are associated with a trait's associated types. e.g.
trait Trait { type Assoc: Trait2<Assoc2: Copy>; }.
- opaque type bounds (RPIT, TAIT) - This allows constraining associated types that are associated with the opaque type without having to name the opaque type. For example,
impl Iterator<Item: Copy>defines an iterator whose item is
Copywithout having to actually name that item bound.
See the stabilization report for more details.
Extending automatic temporary lifetime extension
Temporaries which are immediately referenced in construction are now
automatically lifetime extended in
match and
if constructs. This has the
same behavior as lifetime extension for temporaries in block constructs.
For example:
let a = if true {
..;
&temp() // used to error, but now gets lifetime extended
} else {
..;
&temp() // used to error, but now gets lifetime extended
};
and
let a = match () {
_ => {
..;
&temp() // used to error, but now gets lifetime extended
}
};
are now consistent with prior behavior:
let a = {
..;
&temp() // lifetime is extended
};
This behavior is backwards compatible since these programs used to fail compilation.
Frame pointers enabled in standard library builds
The standard library distributed by the Rust project is now compiled with
-Cforce-frame-pointers=yes, enabling downstream users to more easily profile
their programs. Note that the standard library also continues to come up with
line-level debug info (e.g., DWARF), though that is stripped by default in Cargo's release profiles.
Stabilized APIs
{integer}::unchecked_add
{integer}::unchecked_mul
{integer}::unchecked_sub
<[T]>::split_at_unchecked
<[T]>::split_at_mut_unchecked
<[u8]>::utf8_chunks
str::Utf8Chunks
str::Utf8Chunk
<*const T>::is_aligned
<*mut T>::is_aligned
NonNull::is_aligned
<*const [T]>::len
<*mut [T]>::len
<*const [T]>::is_empty
<*mut [T]>::is_empty
NonNull::<[T]>::is_empty
CStr::count_bytes
io::Error::downcast
num::NonZero<T>
path::absolute
proc_macro::Literal::byte_character
proc_macro::Literal::c_string
These APIs are now stable in const contexts:
Atomic*::into_inner
io::Cursor::new
io::Cursor::get_ref
io::Cursor::position
io::empty
io::repeat
io::sink
panic::Location::caller
panic::Location::file
panic::Location::line
panic::Location::column
Other changes
