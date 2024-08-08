Announcing Rust 1.80.1

The Rust team has published a new point release of Rust, 1.80.1. Rust is a programming language that is empowering everyone to build reliable and efficient software.
If you have a previous version of Rust installed via rustup, getting Rust 1.80.1 is as easy as:
rustup update stable
If you don't have it already, you can get
rustup from the
appropriate page on our website.
What's in 1.80.1
Rust 1.80.1 fixes two regressions that were recently reported.
Miscompilation when comparing floats
In addition to the existing optimizations performed by LLVM, rustc is growing its own set of optimizations. Rust 1.78.0 added a new one, implementing "jump threading" (merging together two adjacent branches that perform the same comparison).
The optimization was also enabled on branches checking for floating point
equality, but it didn't implement the special rules needed for floats
comparison (
NaN != NaN and
0.0 == -0.0). This caused the optimization to
miscompile code performing those checks.
Rust 1.80.1 addresses the problem by preventing the optimization from being applied to float comparisons, while retaining the optimization on other supported types.
False positives in the
dead_code lint
Rust 1.80.0 contained refactorings to the
dead_code lint. We received
multiple reports that the new lint implementation produces false positives, so
we are reverting the changes in Rust 1.80.1. We'll continue to experiment on
how to improve the accuracy of
dead_code in future releases.
Contributors to 1.80.1
Many people came together to create Rust 1.80.1. We couldn't have done it without all of you. Thanks!