Announcing Rust 1.81.0

The Rust team is happy to announce a new version of Rust, 1.81.0. Rust is a programming language empowering everyone to build reliable and efficient software.

If you have a previous version of Rust installed via rustup , you can get 1.81.0 with:

$ rustup update stable

If you don't have it already, you can get rustup from the appropriate page on our website, and check out the detailed release notes for 1.81.0.

If you'd like to help us out by testing future releases, you might consider updating locally to use the beta channel ( rustup default beta ) or the nightly channel ( rustup default nightly ). Please report any bugs you might come across!

What's in 1.81.0 stable

1.81 stabilizes the Error trait in core , allowing usage of the trait in #![no_std] libraries. This primarily enables the wider Rust ecosystem to standardize on the same Error trait, regardless of what environments the library targets.

New sort implementations

Both the stable and unstable sort implementations in the standard library have been updated to new algorithms, improving their runtime performance and compilation time.

Additionally, both of the new sort algorithms try to detect incorrect implementations of Ord that prevent them from being able to produce a meaningfully sorted result, and will now panic on such cases rather than returning effectively randomly arranged data. Users encountering these panics should audit their ordering implementations to ensure they satisfy the requirements documented in PartialOrd and Ord.

1.81 stabilizes a new lint level, expect , which allows explicitly noting that a particular lint should occur, and warning if it doesn't. The intended use case for this is temporarily silencing a lint, whether due to lint implementation bugs or ongoing refactoring, while wanting to know when the lint is no longer required.

For example, if you're moving a code base to comply with a new restriction enforced via a Clippy lint like undocumented_unsafe_blocks , you can use #[expect(clippy::undocumented_unsafe_blocks)] as you transition, ensuring that once all unsafe blocks are documented you can opt into denying the lint to enforce it.

Clippy also has two lints to enforce the usage of this feature and help with migrating existing attributes:

clippy::allow_attributes to restrict allow attributes in favor of #[expect] or to migrate #[allow] attributes to #[expect]

to restrict allow attributes in favor of or to migrate attributes to clippy::allow_attributes_without_reason To require a reason for #[allow] attributes

Lint reasons

Changing the lint level is often done for some particular reason. For example, if code runs in an environment without floating point support, you could use Clippy to lint on such usage with #![deny(clippy::float_arithmetic)] . However, if a new developer to the project sees this lint fire, they need to look for (hopefully) a comment on the deny explaining why it was added. With Rust 1.81, they can be informed directly in the compiler message:

error: floating-point arithmetic detected --> src/lib.rs:4:5 | 4 | a + b | ^^^^^ | = help: for further information visit https://rust-lang.github.io/rust-clippy/master/index.html#float_arithmetic = note: no hardware float support note: the lint level is defined here --> src/lib.rs:1:9 | 1 | #![deny(clippy::float_arithmetic, reason = "no hardware float support")] | ^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^

Stabilized APIs

These APIs are now stable in const contexts:

Compatibility notes

Split panic hook and panic handler arguments

We have renamed std::panic::PanicInfo to std::panic::PanicHookInfo . The old name will continue to work as an alias, but will result in a deprecation warning starting in Rust 1.82.0.

core::panic::PanicInfo will remain unchanged, however, as this is now a different type.

The reason is that these types have different roles: std::panic::PanicHookInfo is the argument to the panic hook in std context (where panics can have an arbitrary payload), while core::panic::PanicInfo is the argument to the #[panic_handler] in #![no_std] context (where panics always carry a formatted message). Separating these types allows us to add more useful methods to these types, such as std::panic::PanicHookInfo::payload_as_str() and core::panic::PanicInfo::message() .

Abort on uncaught panics in extern "C" functions

This completes the transition started in 1.71, which added dedicated "C-unwind" (amongst other -unwind variants) ABIs for when unwinding across the ABI boundary is expected. As of 1.81, the non-unwind ABIs (e.g., "C" ) will now abort on uncaught unwinds, closing the longstanding soundess problem.

Programs relying on unwinding should transition to using -unwind suffixed ABI variants.

WASI 0.1 target naming changed

Usage of the wasm32-wasi target (which targets WASI 0.1) will now issue a compiler warning and request users switch to the wasm32-wasip1 target instead. Both targets are the same, wasm32-wasi is only being renamed, and this change to the WASI target is being done to enable removing wasm32-wasi in January 2025.

Fixes CVE-2024-43402

std::process::Command now correctly escapes arguments when invoking batch files on Windows in the presence of trailing whitespace or periods (which are ignored and stripped by Windows).

See more details in the previous announcement of this change.

Other changes

Check out everything that changed in Rust, Cargo, and Clippy.

Contributors to 1.81.0

Many people came together to create Rust 1.81.0. We couldn't have done it without all of you. Thanks!