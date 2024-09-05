Announcing Rust 1.81.0

The Rust team is happy to announce a new version of Rust, 1.81.0. Rust is a programming language empowering everyone to build reliable and efficient software.
What's in 1.81.0 stable
core::error::Error
1.81 stabilizes the
Error trait in
core, allowing usage of the trait in
#![no_std] libraries. This primarily enables the wider Rust ecosystem to
standardize on the same Error trait, regardless of what environments the
library targets.
New sort implementations
Both the stable and unstable sort implementations in the standard library have been updated to new algorithms, improving their runtime performance and compilation time.
Additionally, both of the new sort algorithms try to detect incorrect
implementations of
Ord that prevent them from being able to produce a
meaningfully sorted result, and will now panic on such cases rather than
returning effectively randomly arranged data. Users encountering these panics
should audit their ordering implementations to ensure they satisfy the
requirements documented in PartialOrd and Ord.
#[expect(lint)]
1.81 stabilizes a new lint level,
expect, which allows explicitly noting that
a particular lint should occur, and warning if it doesn't. The intended use
case for this is temporarily silencing a lint, whether due to lint
implementation bugs or ongoing refactoring, while wanting to know when the lint
is no longer required.
For example, if you're moving a code base to comply with a new restriction
enforced via a Clippy lint like
undocumented_unsafe_blocks,
you can use
#[expect(clippy::undocumented_unsafe_blocks)] as you transition,
ensuring that once all unsafe blocks are documented you can opt into denying
the lint to enforce it.
Clippy also has two lints to enforce the usage of this feature and help with migrating existing attributes:
clippy::allow_attributesto restrict allow attributes in favor of
#[expect]or to migrate
#[allow]attributes to
#[expect]
clippy::allow_attributes_without_reasonTo require a reason for
#[allow]attributes
Lint reasons
Changing the lint level is often done for some particular reason. For example,
if code runs in an environment without floating point support, you could use
Clippy to lint on such usage with
#![deny(clippy::float_arithmetic)].
However, if a new developer to the project sees this lint fire, they need to
look for (hopefully) a comment on the deny explaining why it was added. With
Rust 1.81, they can be informed directly in the compiler message:
error: floating-point arithmetic detected
--> src/lib.rs:4:5
|
4 | a + b
| ^^^^^
|
= help: for further information visit https://rust-lang.github.io/rust-clippy/master/index.html#float_arithmetic
= note: no hardware float support
note: the lint level is defined here
--> src/lib.rs:1:9
|
1 | #![deny(clippy::float_arithmetic, reason = "no hardware float support")]
| ^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^
Stabilized APIs
core::error
hint::assert_unchecked
fs::exists
AtomicBool::fetch_not
Duration::abs_diff
IoSlice::advance
IoSlice::advance_slices
IoSliceMut::advance
IoSliceMut::advance_slices
PanicHookInfo
PanicInfo::message
PanicMessage
These APIs are now stable in const contexts:
char::from_u32_unchecked(function)
char::from_u32_unchecked(method)
CStr::count_bytes
CStr::from_ptr
Compatibility notes
Split panic hook and panic handler arguments
We have renamed
std::panic::PanicInfo to
std::panic::PanicHookInfo. The old
name will continue to work as an alias, but will result in a deprecation
warning starting in Rust 1.82.0.
core::panic::PanicInfo will remain unchanged, however, as this is now a
different type.
The reason is that these types have different roles:
std::panic::PanicHookInfo is the argument to the panic hook in std
context (where panics can have an arbitrary payload), while
core::panic::PanicInfo is the argument to the
#[panic_handler] in
#![no_std] context (where panics always carry a formatted message). Separating
these types allows us to add more useful methods to these types, such as
std::panic::PanicHookInfo::payload_as_str() and
core::panic::PanicInfo::message().
Abort on uncaught panics in
extern "C" functions
This completes the transition started in 1.71,
which added dedicated
"C-unwind" (amongst other
-unwind variants) ABIs for
when unwinding across the ABI boundary is expected. As of 1.81, the non-unwind
ABIs (e.g.,
"C") will now abort on uncaught unwinds, closing the longstanding
soundess problem.
Programs relying on unwinding should transition to using
-unwind suffixed ABI
variants.
WASI 0.1 target naming changed
Usage of the
wasm32-wasi target (which targets WASI 0.1) will now issue a
compiler warning and request users switch to the
wasm32-wasip1 target
instead. Both targets are the same,
wasm32-wasi is only being renamed, and
this change to the WASI target
is being done to enable removing
wasm32-wasi in January 2025.
Fixes CVE-2024-43402
std::process::Command now correctly escapes arguments when invoking batch
files on Windows in the presence of trailing whitespace or periods (which are
ignored and stripped by Windows).
See more details in the previous announcement of this change.
Contributors to 1.81.0
