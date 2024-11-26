The wasm32-wasip2 Target Has Reached Tier 2 Support

Introduction

In April of this year we posted an update about Rust's WASI targets to the main Rust blog. In it we covered the rename of the wasm32-wasi target to wasm32-wasip1 , and the introduction of the new wasm32-wasip2 target as a "tier 3" target. This meant that while the target was available as part of rust-lang/rustc , it was not guaranteed to build. We're pleased to announce that this has changed in Rust 1.82.

For those unfamiliar with WebAssembly (Wasm) components and WASI 0.2, here is a quick, simplified primer:

is a (virtual) instruction format for programs to be compiled into (think: x86). Wasm Components are a container format and type system that wrap Core Wasm instructions into typed, hermetic binaries and libraries (think: ELF).

WASI is a reserved namespace for a collection of standardized Wasm component interfaces (think: POSIX header files).

For a more detailed explanation see the WASI 0.2 announcement post on the Bytecode Alliance blog.

Starting Rust 1.82 (2024-10-17) the wasm32-wasip2 (WASI 0.2) target has reached tier-2 platform support in the Rust compiler. Among other things this now means it is guaranteed to build, and is now available to install via Rustup using the following command:

rustup target add wasm32-wasip2

Up until now Rust users writing Wasm Components would always have to rely on tools (such as cargo-component) which target the WASI 0.1 target ( wasm32-wasip1 ) and package it into a WASI 0.2 Component via a post-processing step invoked. Now that wasm32-wasip2 is available to everyone via Rustup, tooling can begin to directly target WASI 0.2 without the need for additional post-processing.

What this also means is that ecosystem crates can begin targeting WASI 0.2 directly for platform-specific code. WASI 0.1 did not have support for sockets. Now that we have a stable tier 2 platform available, crate authors should be able to finally start writing WASI-compatible network code. To target WASI 0.2 from Rust, authors can use the following cfg attribute:

#[cfg(all(target_os = "wasi", target_env = "p2"))] mod wasip2 { // items go here }

To target the older WASI 0.1 target, Rust also accepts target_env = "p1" .

Standard Library Support

The WASI 0.2 Rust target reaching tier 2 platform support is in a way just the beginning. means it's supported and stable. While the platform itself is now stable, support in the stdlib for WASI 0.2 APIs is still limited. While the WASI 0.2 specification specifies APIs for example for timers, files, and sockets - if you try and use the stdlib APIs for these today, you'll find they don't yet work.

We expect to gradually extend the Rust stdlib with support for WASI 0.2 APIs throughout the remainder of this year into the next. That work has already started, with rust-lang/rust#129638 adding native support for std::net in Rust 1.83. We expect more of these PRs to land through the remainder of the year.

Though this doesn't need to stop users from using WASI 0.2 today. The stdlib is great because it provides portable abstractions, usually built on top of an operating system's libc or equivalent. If you want to use WASI 0.2 APIs directly today, you can either use the wasi crate directly. Or generate your own WASI bindings from the WASI specification's interface types using wit-bindgen.

Conclusion

The wasm32-wasip2 target is now installable via Rustup. This makes it possible for the Rust compiler to directly compile to the Wasm Components format targeting the WASI 0.2 interfaces. There is now also a way for crates to compile add WASI 0.2 platform support by writing:

#[cfg(all(target_os = "wasi", target_env = "p2"))] mod wasip2 {}

We're excited for Wasm Components and WASI 0.2 to have reached this milestone within the Rust project, and are excited to see what folks in the community will be building with it!