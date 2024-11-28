Announcing Rust 1.83.0

The Rust team is happy to announce a new version of Rust, 1.83.0. Rust is a programming language empowering everyone to build reliable and efficient software.
If you have a previous version of Rust installed via
rustup, you can get 1.83.0 with:
$ rustup update stable
If you don't have it already, you can get
rustup from the appropriate page on our website, and check out the detailed release notes for 1.83.0.
If you'd like to help us out by testing future releases, you might consider updating locally to use the beta channel (
rustup default beta) or the nightly channel (
rustup default nightly). Please report any bugs you might come across!
What's in 1.83.0 stable
New const capabilities
This release includes several large extensions to what code running in const contexts can do. This refers to all code that the compiler has to evaluate at compile-time: the initial value of
const and
static items, array lengths, enum discriminant values, const generic arguments, and functions callable from such contexts (
const fn).
References to statics.
So far, const contexts except for the initializer expression of a
static item were forbidden from referencing
static items.
This limitation has now been lifted:
static S: i32 = 25;
const C: &i32 = &S;
Note, however, that reading the value of a mutable or interior mutable static is still not permitted in const contexts. Furthermore, the final value of a constant may not reference any mutable or interior mutable statics:
static mut S: i32 = 0;
const C1: i32 = unsafe { S };
// error: constant accesses mutable global memory
const C2: &i32 = unsafe { &S };
// error: encountered reference to mutable memory in `const`
These limitations ensure that constants are still "constant": the value they evaluate to, and their meaning as a pattern (which can involve dereferencing references), will be the same throughout the entire program execution.
That said, a constant is permitted to evaluate to a raw pointer that points to a mutable or interior mutable static:
static mut S: i32 = 64;
const C: *mut i32 = &raw mut S;
Mutable references and pointers. It is now possible to use mutable references in const contexts:
const fn inc(x: &mut i32) {
*x += 1;
}
const C: i32 = {
let mut c = 41;
inc(&mut c);
c
};
Mutable raw pointers and interior mutability are also supported:
use std::cell::UnsafeCell;
const C: i32 = {
let c = UnsafeCell::new(41);
unsafe { *c.get() += 1 };
c.into_inner()
};
However, mutable references and pointers can only be used inside the computation of a constant, they cannot become a part of the final value of the constant:
const C: &mut i32 = &mut 4;
// error[E0764]: mutable references are not allowed in the final value of constants
This release also ships with a whole bag of new functions that are now stable in const contexts (see the end of the "Stabilized APIs" section).
These new capabilities and stabilized APIs unblock an entire new category of code to be executed inside const contexts, and we are excited to see how the Rust ecosystem will make use of this!
Stabilized APIs
BufRead::skip_until
ControlFlow::break_value
ControlFlow::continue_value
ControlFlow::map_break
ControlFlow::map_continue
DebugList::finish_non_exhaustive
DebugMap::finish_non_exhaustive
DebugSet::finish_non_exhaustive
DebugTuple::finish_non_exhaustive
ErrorKind::ArgumentListTooLong
ErrorKind::Deadlock
ErrorKind::DirectoryNotEmpty
ErrorKind::ExecutableFileBusy
ErrorKind::FileTooLarge
ErrorKind::HostUnreachable
ErrorKind::IsADirectory
ErrorKind::NetworkDown
ErrorKind::NetworkUnreachable
ErrorKind::NotADirectory
ErrorKind::NotSeekable
ErrorKind::ReadOnlyFilesystem
ErrorKind::ResourceBusy
ErrorKind::StaleNetworkFileHandle
ErrorKind::StorageFull
ErrorKind::TooManyLinks
Option::get_or_insert_default
Waker::data
Waker::new
Waker::vtable
char::MIN
hash_map::Entry::insert_entry
hash_map::VacantEntry::insert_entry
These APIs are now stable in const contexts:
Cell::into_inner
Duration::as_secs_f32
Duration::as_secs_f64
Duration::div_duration_f32
Duration::div_duration_f64
MaybeUninit::as_mut_ptr
NonNull::as_mut
NonNull::copy_from
NonNull::copy_from_nonoverlapping
NonNull::copy_to
NonNull::copy_to_nonoverlapping
NonNull::slice_from_raw_parts
NonNull::write
NonNull::write_bytes
NonNull::write_unaligned
OnceCell::into_inner
Option::as_mut
Option::expect
Option::replace
Option::take
Option::unwrap
Option::unwrap_unchecked
Option::<&_>::copied
Option::<&mut _>::copied
Option::<Option<_>>::flatten
Option::<Result<_, _>>::transpose
RefCell::into_inner
Result::as_mut
Result::<&_, _>::copied
Result::<&mut _, _>::copied
Result::<Option<_>, _>::transpose
UnsafeCell::get_mut
UnsafeCell::into_inner
array::from_mut
char::encode_utf8
{float}::classify
{float}::is_finite
{float}::is_infinite
{float}::is_nan
{float}::is_normal
{float}::is_sign_negative
{float}::is_sign_positive
{float}::is_subnormal
{float}::from_bits
{float}::from_be_bytes
{float}::from_le_bytes
{float}::from_ne_bytes
{float}::to_bits
{float}::to_be_bytes
{float}::to_le_bytes
{float}::to_ne_bytes
mem::replace
ptr::replace
ptr::slice_from_raw_parts_mut
ptr::write
ptr::write_unaligned
<*const _>::copy_to
<*const _>::copy_to_nonoverlapping
<*mut _>::copy_from
<*mut _>::copy_from_nonoverlapping
<*mut _>::copy_to
<*mut _>::copy_to_nonoverlapping
<*mut _>::write
<*mut _>::write_bytes
<*mut _>::write_unaligned
slice::from_mut
slice::from_raw_parts_mut
<[_]>::first_mut
<[_]>::last_mut
<[_]>::first_chunk_mut
<[_]>::last_chunk_mut
<[_]>::split_at_mut
<[_]>::split_at_mut_checked
<[_]>::split_at_mut_unchecked
<[_]>::split_first_mut
<[_]>::split_last_mut
<[_]>::split_first_chunk_mut
<[_]>::split_last_chunk_mut
str::as_bytes_mut
str::as_mut_ptr
str::from_utf8_unchecked_mut
Other changes
Check out everything that changed in Rust, Cargo, and Clippy.
Contributors to 1.83.0
Many people came together to create Rust 1.83.0. We couldn't have done it without all of you. Thanks!