Stabilizing naked functions

Rust 1.88.0 stabilizes the #[unsafe(naked)] attribute and the naked_asm! macro which are used to define naked functions.

A naked function is marked with the #[unsafe(naked)] attribute, and its body consists of a single naked_asm! call. For example:

# [ unsafe ( naked ) ] pub extern " sysv64 " fn wrapping_add ( a : u64 , b : u64 ) -> u64 { core :: arch :: naked_asm ! ( " lea rax, [rdi + rsi] " , " ret " ) ; }

What makes naked functions special — and gives them their name — is that the handwritten assembly block defines the entire function body. Unlike non-naked functions, the compiler does not add any special handling for arguments or return values.

This feature is a more ergonomic alternative to defining functions using global_asm! . Naked functions are used in low-level settings like Rust's compiler-builtins , operating systems, and embedded applications.

Why use naked functions?

But wait, if naked functions are just syntactic sugar for global_asm! , why add them in the first place?

To see the benefits, let's rewrite the wrapping_add example from the introduction using global_asm! :

unsafe extern " sysv64 " { safe fn wrapping_add ( a : u64 , b : u64 ) -> u64 } core :: arch :: global_asm ! ( r #" // Platform-specific directives that set up a function. .section .text.wrapping_add,"ax",@progbits .p2align 2 .globl wrapping_add .type wrapping_add,@function wrapping_add: lea rax, [rdi + rsi] ret .Ltmp0: .size wrapping_add, .Ltmp0-wrapping_add "# ) ;

The assembly block starts and ends with the directives ( .section , .p2align , etc.) that are required to define a function. These directives are mechanical, but they are different between object file formats. A naked function will automatically emit the right directives.

Next, the wrapping_add name is hardcoded, and will not participate in Rust's name mangling. That makes it harder to write cross-platform code, because different targets have different name mangling schemes (e.g. x86_64 macOS prefixes symbols with _ , but Linux does not). The unmangled symbol is also globally visible — so that the extern block can find it — which can cause symbol resolution conflicts. A naked function's name does participate in name mangling and won't run into these issues.

A further limitation that this example does not show is that functions defined using global assembly cannot use generics. Especially const generics are useful in combination with assembly.

Finally, having just one definition provides a consistent place for (safety) documentation and attributes, with less risk of them getting out of date. Proper safety comments are essential for naked functions. The naked attribute is unsafe because the ABI ( sysv64 in our example), the signature, and the implementation have to be consistent.

How did we get here?

Naked functions have been in the works for a long time.

The original RFC for naked functions is from 2015. That RFC was superseded by RFC 2972 in 2020. Inline assembly in Rust had changed substantially at that point, and the new RFC limited the body of naked functions to a single asm! call with some additional constraints. And now, 10 years after the initial proposal, naked functions are stable.

Two additional notable changes helped prepare naked functions for stabilization:

Introduction of the naked_asm! macro

The body of a naked function must be a single naked_asm! call. This macro is a blend between asm! (it is in a function body) and global_asm! (only some operand types are accepted).

The initial implementation of RFC 2972 added lints onto a standard asm! call in a naked function. This approach made it hard to write clear error messages and documentation. With the dedicated naked_asm! macro the behavior is much easier to specify.

Lowering to global_asm!

The initial implementation relied on LLVM to lower functions with the naked attribute for code generation. This approach had two issues:

LLVM would sometimes add unexpected additional instructions to what the user wrote.

Rust has non-LLVM code generation backends now, and they would have had to implement LLVM's (unspecified!) behavior.

The implementation that is stabilized now instead converts the naked function into a piece of global assembly. The code generation backends can already emit global assembly, and this strategy guarantees that the whole body of the function is just the instructions that the user wrote.

What's next for assembly?

We're working on further assembly ergonomics improvements. If naked functions are something you are excited about and (may) use, we'd appreciate you testing these new features and providing feedback on their designs.

extern "custom" functions

Naked functions usually get the extern "C" calling convention. But often that calling convention is a lie. In many cases, naked functions don't implement an ABI that Rust knows about. Instead they use some custom calling convention that is specific to that function.

The abi_custom feature adds extern "custom" functions and blocks, which allows us to correctly write code like this example from compiler-builtins:

#! [ feature ( abi_custom ) ] # [ unsafe ( naked ) ] pub unsafe extern " custom " fn __aeabi_idivmod ( ) { core :: arch :: naked_asm ! ( " push {{r0, r1, r4, lr}} " , " bl {trampoline} " , " pop {{r1, r2}} " , " muls r2, r2, r0 " , " subs r1, r1, r2 " , " pop {{r4, pc}} " , trampoline = sym crate :: arm :: __aeabi_idiv , ) ; }

A consequence of using a custom calling convention is that such functions cannot be called using a Rust call expression; the compiler simply does not know how to generate correct code for such a call. Instead the compiler will error when the program does try to call an extern "custom" function, and the only way to execute the function is using inline assembly.

cfg on lines of inline assembly

The cfg_asm feature adds the ability to annotate individual lines of an assembly block with #[cfg(...)] or #[cfg_attr(..., ...)] . Configuring specific sections of assembly is useful to make assembly depend on, for instance, the target, target features, or feature flags. For example:

#! [ feature ( cfg_asm ) ] global_asm! ( # [ cfg ( feature = " set-sp " ) ] " ldr r0, =_stack_start msr msp, r0 " , )