Announcing Rust 1.89.0

The Rust team is happy to announce a new version of Rust, 1.89.0. Rust is a programming language empowering everyone to build reliable and efficient software.
If you have a previous version of Rust installed via
rustup, you can get 1.89.0 with:
$ rustup update stable
If you don't have it already, you can get
rustup from the appropriate page on our website, and check out the detailed release notes for 1.89.0.
If you'd like to help us out by testing future releases, you might consider updating locally to use the beta channel (
rustup default beta) or the nightly channel (
rustup default nightly). Please report any bugs you might come across!
What's in 1.89.0 stable
Explicitly inferred arguments to const generics
Rust now supports
_ as an argument to const generic parameters, inferring the value from surrounding context:
Similar to the rules for when
_ is permitted as a type,
_ is not permitted as an argument to const generics when in a signature:
// This is not allowed
pub const
// Neither is this
pub const ALL_FALSE: = ;
Mismatched lifetime syntaxes lint
Lifetime elision in function signatures is an ergonomic aspect of the Rust language, but it can also be a stumbling point for newcomers and experts alike. This is especially true when lifetimes are inferred in types where it isn't syntactically obvious that a lifetime is even present:
// The returned type `std::slice::Iter` has a lifetime,
// but there's no visual indication of that.
//
// Lifetime elision infers the lifetime of the return
// type to be the same as that of `scores`.
Code like this will now produce a warning by default:
warning: hiding a lifetime that's elided elsewhere is confusing
--> src/lib.rs:1:18
|
1 | fn items(scores: &[u8]) -> std::slice::Iter<u8> {
| ^^^^^ -------------------- the same lifetime is hidden here
| |
| the lifetime is elided here
|
= help: the same lifetime is referred to in inconsistent ways, making the signature confusing
= note: `#[warn(mismatched_lifetime_syntaxes)]` on by default
help: use `'_` for type paths
|
1 | fn items(scores: &[u8]) -> std::slice::Iter<'_, u8> {
| +++
We first attempted to improve this situation back in 2018 as part of the
rust_2018_idioms lint group, but strong feedback about the
elided_lifetimes_in_paths lint showed that it was too blunt of a hammer as it warns about lifetimes which don't matter to understand the function:
use fmt;
;
We then realized that the confusion we want to eliminate occurs when both
- lifetime elision inference rules connect an input lifetime to an output lifetime
- it's not syntactically obvious that a lifetime exists
There are two pieces of Rust syntax that indicate that a lifetime exists:
& and
', with
' being subdivided into the inferred lifetime
'_ and named lifetimes
'a. When a type uses a named lifetime, lifetime elision will not infer a lifetime for that type. Using these criteria, we can construct three groups:
|Self-evident it has a lifetime
|Allow lifetime elision to infer a lifetime
|Examples
|No
|Yes
ContainsLifetime
|Yes
|Yes
&T,
&'_ T,
ContainsLifetime<'_>
|Yes
|No
&'a T,
ContainsLifetime<'a>
The
mismatched_lifetime_syntaxes lint checks that the inputs and outputs of a function belong to the same group. For the initial motivating example above,
&[u8] falls into the second group while
std::slice::Iter<u8> falls into the first group. We say that the lifetimes in the first group are hidden.
Because the input and output lifetimes belong to different groups, the lint will warn about this function, reducing confusion about when a value has a meaningful lifetime that isn't visually obvious.
The
mismatched_lifetime_syntaxes lint supersedes the
elided_named_lifetimes lint, which did something similar for named lifetimes specifically.
Future work on the
elided_lifetimes_in_paths lint intends to split it into more focused sub-lints with an eye to warning about a subset of them eventually.
More x86 target features
The
target_feature attribute now supports the
sha512,
sm3,
sm4,
kl and
widekl target features on x86. Additionally a number of
avx512 intrinsics and target features are also supported on x86:
Cross-compiled doctests
Doctests will now be tested when running
cargo test --doc --target other_target, this may result in some amount of breakage due to would-be-failing doctests now being tested.
Failing tests can be disabled by annotating the doctest with
ignore-<target> (docs):
/// ```ignore-x86_64
/// panic!("something")
/// ```
i128 and
u128 in
extern "C" functions
i128 and
u128 no longer trigger the
improper_ctypes_definitions lint, meaning these types may be used in
extern "C" functions without warning. This comes with some caveats:
- The Rust types are ABI- and layout-compatible with (unsigned)
__int128in C when the type is available.
- On platforms where
__int128is not available,
i128and
u128do not necessarily align with any C type.
i128is not necessarily compatible with
_BitInt(128)on any platform, because
_BitInt(128)and
__int128may not have the same ABI (as is the case on x86-64).
This is the last bit of follow up to the layout changes from last year: https://blog.rust-lang.org/2024/03/30/i128-layout-update.
Demoting
x86_64-apple-darwin to Tier 2 with host tools
GitHub will soon discontinue providing free macOS x86_64 runners for public repositories. Apple has also announced their plans for discontinuing support for the x86_64 architecture.
In accordance with these changes, the Rust project is in the process of demoting the
x86_64-apple-darwin target from Tier 1 with host tools to Tier 2 with host tools. This means that the target, including tools like
rustc and
cargo, will be guaranteed to build but is not guaranteed to pass our automated test suite.
We expect that the RFC for the demotion to Tier 2 with host tools will be accepted between the releases of Rust 1.89 and 1.90, which means that Rust 1.89 will be the last release of Rust where
x86_64-apple-darwin is a Tier 1 target.
For users, this change will not immediately cause impact. Builds of both the standard library and the compiler will still be distributed by the Rust Project for use via
rustup or alternative installation methods while the target remains at Tier 2. Over time, it's likely that reduced test coverage for this target will cause things to break or fall out of compatibility with no further announcements.
Standards Compliant C ABI on the
wasm32-unknown-unknown target
extern "C" functions on the
wasm32-unknown-unknown target now have a standards compliant ABI. See this blog post for more information: https://blog.rust-lang.org/2025/04/04/c-abi-changes-for-wasm32-unknown-unknown.
Platform Support
x86_64-apple-darwinis in the process of being demoted to Tier 2 with host tools
- Add new Tier-3 targets
loongarch32-unknown-noneand
loongarch32-unknown-none-softfloat
Refer to Rust’s platform support page for more information on Rust’s tiered platform support.
Stabilized APIs
NonZero<char>
- Many intrinsics for x86, not enumerated here
File::lock
File::lock_shared
File::try_lock
File::try_lock_shared
File::unlock
NonNull::from_ref
NonNull::from_mut
NonNull::without_provenance
NonNull::with_exposed_provenance
NonNull::expose_provenance
OsString::leak
PathBuf::leak
Result::flatten
std::os::linux::net::TcpStreamExt::quickack
std::os::linux::net::TcpStreamExt::set_quickack
These previously stable APIs are now stable in const contexts:
Other changes
Check out everything that changed in Rust, Cargo, and Clippy.
