Announcing the New Rust Project Directors

We are happy to announce that we have completed the annual process to elect new Project Directors.

The new Project Directors are:

They will join Ryan Levick and Carol Nichols to make up the five members of the Rust Foundation Board of Directors who represent the Rust Project.

We would also like to thank the outgoing going Project Directors for contributions and service:

The board is made up of Project Directors, who come from and represent the Rust Project, and Member Directors, who represent the corporate members of the Rust Foundation. Both of these director groups have equal voting power.

We look forward to working with and being represented by this new group of project directors.

We were fortunate to have a number of excellent candidates and this was a difficult decision. We wish to express our gratitude to all of the candidates who were considered for this role! We also extend our thanks to the project as a whole who participated by nominating candidates and providing additional feedback once the nominees were published.

Finally, we want to share our appreciation for Tomas Sedovic for facilitating the election process. An overview of the election process can be found in a previous blog post here.