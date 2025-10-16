docs.rs: changed default targets

Changes to default build targets on docs.rs

This post announces two changes to the list of default targets used to build documentation on docs.rs.

Crate authors can specify a custom list of targets using docs.rs metadata in Cargo.toml . If this metadata is not provided, docs.rs falls back to a default list. We are updating this list to better reflect the current state of the Rust ecosystem.

Apple silicon (ARM64) replaces x86_64

Reflecting Apple's transition from x86_64 to its own ARM64 silicon, the Rust project has updated its platform support tiers. The aarch64-apple-darwin target is now Tier 1, while x86_64-apple-darwin has moved to Tier 2. You can read more about this in RFC 3671 and RFC 3841.

To align with this, docs.rs will now use aarch64-apple-darwin as the default target for Apple platforms instead of x86_64-apple-darwin .

Linux ARM64 replaces 32-bit x86

Support for 32-bit i686 architectures is declining, and major Linux distributions have begun to phase it out.

Consequently, we are replacing the i686-unknown-linux-gnu target with aarch64-unknown-linux-gnu in our default set.

New default target list

The updated list of default targets is:

x86_64-unknown-linux-gnu

aarch64-apple-darwin (replaces x86_64-apple-darwin )

(replaces ) x86_64-pc-windows-msvc

aarch64-unknown-linux-gnu (replaces i686-unknown-linux-gnu )

(replaces ) i686-pc-windows-msvc

Opting out

If your crate requires the previous default target list, you can explicitly define it in your Cargo.toml :

[ package . metadata . docs . rs ] targets = [ " x86_64-unknown-linux-gnu " , " x86_64-apple-darwin " , " x86_64-pc-windows-msvc " , " i686-unknown-linux-gnu " , " i686-pc-windows-msvc " ]

Note that docs.rs continues to support any target available in the Rust toolchain; only the default list has changed.