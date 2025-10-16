docs.rs: changed default targets

Changes to default build targets on docs.rs
This post announces two changes to the list of default targets used to build documentation on docs.rs.
Crate authors can specify a custom list of targets using
docs.rs metadata in
Cargo.toml. If this
metadata is not provided, docs.rs falls back to a default list. We are updating
this list to better reflect the current state of the Rust ecosystem.
Apple silicon (ARM64) replaces x86_64
Reflecting Apple's transition from x86_64 to its own ARM64 silicon, the Rust
project has updated its platform support tiers. The
aarch64-apple-darwin
target is now Tier 1, while
x86_64-apple-darwin has moved to Tier 2. You can
read more about this in RFC 3671
and RFC 3841.
To align with this, docs.rs will now use
aarch64-apple-darwin as the default
target for Apple platforms instead of
x86_64-apple-darwin.
Linux ARM64 replaces 32-bit x86
Support for 32-bit
i686 architectures is declining, and major Linux
distributions have begun to phase it out.
Consequently, we are replacing the
i686-unknown-linux-gnu target with
aarch64-unknown-linux-gnu in our default set.
New default target list
The updated list of default targets is:
x86_64-unknown-linux-gnu
aarch64-apple-darwin(replaces
x86_64-apple-darwin)
x86_64-pc-windows-msvc
aarch64-unknown-linux-gnu(replaces
i686-unknown-linux-gnu)
i686-pc-windows-msvc
Opting out
If your crate requires the previous default target list, you can explicitly
define it in your
Cargo.toml:
[]
= [
"x86_64-unknown-linux-gnu",
"x86_64-apple-darwin",
"x86_64-pc-windows-msvc",
"i686-unknown-linux-gnu",
"i686-pc-windows-msvc"
]
Note that docs.rs continues to support any target available in the Rust toolchain; only the default list has changed.