Announcing Rust 1.93.1

The Rust team has published a new point release of Rust, 1.93.1. Rust is a programming language that is empowering everyone to build reliable and efficient software.
If you have a previous version of Rust installed via rustup, getting Rust 1.93.1 is as easy as:
rustup update stable
If you don't have it already, you can get
rustup from the appropriate page on our website.
What's in 1.93.1
Rust 1.93.1 resolves three regressions that were introduced in the 1.93.0 release.
-
Don't try to recover a keyword as a non-keyword identifier, fixing an internal compiler error (ICE) that especially affected rustfmt.
-
Fix a
clippy::panicking_unwrapfalse-positive on field access with an implicit dereference.
-
Revert an update to wasm-related dependencies, fixing file descriptor leaks on the
wasm32-wasip2target. This only affects the
rustupcomponent for this target, so downstream toolchain builds should check their own dependencies too.
Contributors to 1.93.1
Many people came together to create Rust 1.93.1. We couldn't have done it without all of you. Thanks!