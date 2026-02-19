Rust participates in Google Summer of Code 2026

We are happy to announce that the Rust Project will again be participating in Google Summer of Code (GSoC) 2026, same as in the previous two years. If you're not eligible or interested in participating in GSoC, then most of this post likely isn't relevant to you; if you are, this should contain some useful information and links.
Google Summer of Code (GSoC) is an annual global program organized by Google that aims to bring new contributors to the world of open-source. The program pairs organizations (such as the Rust Project) with contributors (usually students), with the goal of helping the participants make meaningful open-source contributions under the guidance of experienced mentors.
The organizations that have been accepted into the program have been announced by Google. The GSoC applicants now have several weeks to discuss project ideas with mentors. Later, they will send project proposals for the projects that they found the most interesting. If their project proposal is accepted, they will embark on a several months long journey during which they will try to complete their proposed project under the guidance of an assigned mentor.
We have prepared a list of project ideas that can serve as inspiration for potential GSoC contributors that would like to send a project proposal to the Rust organization. However, applicants can also come up with their own project ideas. You can discuss project ideas or try to find mentors in the #gsoc Zulip stream. We have also prepared a proposal guide that should help you with preparing your project proposals. We would also like to bring your attention to our GSoC AI policy.
You can start discussing the project ideas with Rust Project mentors and maintainers immediately, but you might want to keep the following important dates in mind:
- The project proposal application period starts on March 16, 2026. From that date you can submit project proposals into the GSoC dashboard.
- The project proposal application period ends on March 31, 2026 at 18:00 UTC. Take note of that deadline, as there will be no extensions!
If you are interested in contributing to the Rust Project, we encourage you to check out our project idea list and send us a GSoC project proposal! Of course, you are also free to discuss these projects and/or try to move them forward even if you do not intend to (or cannot) participate in GSoC. We welcome all contributors to Rust, as there is always enough work to do.
Our GSoC contributors were quite successful in the past two years (2024, 2025), so we are excited what this year's GSoC will bring! We hope that participants in the program can improve their skills, but also would love for this to bring new contributors to the Project and increase the awareness of Rust in general. Like last year, we expect to publish blog posts in the future with updates about our participation in the program.