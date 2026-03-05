Announcing Rust 1.94.0

The Rust team is happy to announce a new version of Rust, 1.94.0. Rust is a programming language empowering everyone to build reliable and efficient software.
If you have a previous version of Rust installed via
rustup, you can get 1.94.0 with:
$ rustup update stable
If you don't have it already, you can get
rustup from the appropriate page on our website, and check out the detailed release notes for 1.94.0.
If you'd like to help us out by testing future releases, you might consider updating locally to use the beta channel (
rustup default beta) or the nightly channel (
rustup default nightly). Please report any bugs you might come across!
What's in 1.94.0 stable
Array windows
Rust 1.94 adds
array_windows, an iterating method for slices. It works just like
windows but with a constant length, so the iterator items are
&[T; N] rather than dynamically-sized
&[T]. In many cases, the window length may even be inferred by how the iterator is used!
For example, part of one 2016 Advent of Code puzzle is looking for ABBA patterns: "two different characters followed by the reverse of that pair, such as
xyyx or
abba." If we assume only ASCII characters, that could be written by sweeping windows of the byte slice like this:
The destructuring argument pattern in that closure lets the compiler infer that we want windows of 4 here. If we had used the older
.windows(4) iterator, then that argument would be a slice which we would have to index manually, hoping that runtime bounds-checking will be optimized away.
Cargo config inclusion
Cargo now supports the
include key in configuration files (
.cargo/config.toml), enabling better organization, sharing, and management of Cargo configurations across projects and environments. These include paths may also be marked
optional if they might not be present in some circumstances, e.g. depending on local developer choices.
# array of paths
= [
"frodo.toml",
"samwise.toml",
]
# inline tables for more control
= [
{ = "required.toml" },
{ = "optional.toml", = true },
]
See the full
include documentation for more details.
TOML 1.1 support in Cargo
Cargo now parses TOML v1.1 for manifests and configuration files. See the TOML release notes for detailed changes, including:
- Inline tables across multiple lines and with trailing commas
\xHHand
\estring escape characters
- Optional seconds in times (sets to 0)
For example, a dependency like this:
= { = "1.0", = ["derive"] }
... can now be written like this:
serde = {
version = "1.0",
features = ["derive"],
}
Note that using these features in
Cargo.toml will raise your development MSRV (minimum supported Rust version) to require this new Cargo parser, and third-party tools that read the manifest may also need to update their parsers. However, Cargo automatically rewrites manifests on publish to remain compatible with older parsers, so it is still possible to support an earlier MSRV for your crate's users.
Stabilized APIs
<[T]>::array_windows
<[T]>::element_offset
LazyCell::get
LazyCell::get_mut
LazyCell::force_mut
LazyLock::get
LazyLock::get_mut
LazyLock::force_mut
impl TryFrom<char> for usize
std::iter::Peekable::next_if_map
std::iter::Peekable::next_if_map_mut
- x86
avx512fp16intrinsics (excluding those that depend directly on the unstable
f16type)
- AArch64 NEON fp16 intrinsics
(excluding those that depend directly on the unstable
f16type)
f32::consts::EULER_GAMMA
f64::consts::EULER_GAMMA
f32::consts::GOLDEN_RATIO
f64::consts::GOLDEN_RATIO
These previously stable APIs are now stable in const contexts:
Other changes
Check out everything that changed in Rust, Cargo, and Clippy.
