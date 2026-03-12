Announcing rustup 1.29.0

The rustup team is happy to announce the release of rustup version 1.29.0.
Rustup is the recommended tool to install Rust, a programming language that empowers everyone to build reliable and efficient software.
What's new in rustup 1.29.0
Following the footsteps of many package managers in the pursuit of better
toolchain installation performance, the headline of this release is that rustup
has been enabled to download components concurrently and unpack during
downloads in operations such as
rustup update or
rustup toolchain and to
concurrently check for updates in
rustup check, thanks to a GSoC 2025
project.
This is by no means a trivial change so a long
tail of issues might occur, please report them if you have found any!
Furthermore, rustup now officially supports the following host platforms:
sparcv9-sun-solaris
x86_64-pc-solaris
Also, rustup will start automatically inserting the right
$PATH entries
during
rustup-init for the following shells, in addition to those already
supported:
tcsh
xonsh
This release also comes with other quality-of-life improvements, to name a few:
-
When running rust-analyzer via a proxy, rustup will consider the
rust-analyzerbinary from
PATHwhen the rustup-managed one is not found.
- This should be particularly useful if you would like to bring your own
rust-analyzerbinary, e.g. if you use Neovim, Helix, etc. or are developing rust-analyzer itself.
-
Empty environment variables are now treated as unset. This should help with resetting configuration values to default when an override is present.
-
rustup checkwill use different exit codes based on whether new updates have been found: it will exit with
100on any updates or
0for no updates.
Furthermore, @FranciscoTGouveia has joined the team. He has shown his talent, enthusiasm and commitment to the project since the first interactions with rustup and has played a significant role in bring more concurrency to it, so we are thrilled to have him on board and are actively looking forward to what we can achieve together.
Further details are available in the changelog!
How to update
If you have a previous version of rustup installed, getting the new one is as easy as stopping any programs which may be using rustup (e.g. closing your IDE) and running:
$ rustup self update
Rustup will also automatically update itself at the end of a normal toolchain update:
$ rustup update
If you don't have it already, you can get rustup from the appropriate page on our website.
Rustup's documentation is also available in the rustup book.
Caveats
Rustup releases can come with problems not caused by rustup itself but just due to having a new release.
In particular, anti-malware scanners might block rustup or stop it from creating or copying
files, especially when installing
rust-docs which contains many small files.
Issues like this should be automatically resolved in a few weeks when the anti-malware scanners are updated to be aware of the new rustup release.
Thanks
Thanks again to all the contributors who made this rustup release possible!