Announcing rustup 1.29.0

The rustup team is happy to announce the release of rustup version 1.29.0.

Rustup is the recommended tool to install Rust, a programming language that empowers everyone to build reliable and efficient software.

What's new in rustup 1.29.0

Following the footsteps of many package managers in the pursuit of better toolchain installation performance, the headline of this release is that rustup has been enabled to download components concurrently and unpack during downloads in operations such as rustup update or rustup toolchain and to concurrently check for updates in rustup check , thanks to a GSoC 2025 project. This is by no means a trivial change so a long tail of issues might occur, please report them if you have found any!

Furthermore, rustup now officially supports the following host platforms:

sparcv9-sun-solaris

x86_64-pc-solaris

Also, rustup will start automatically inserting the right $PATH entries during rustup-init for the following shells, in addition to those already supported:

tcsh

xonsh

This release also comes with other quality-of-life improvements, to name a few:

When running rust-analyzer via a proxy, rustup will consider the rust-analyzer binary from PATH when the rustup-managed one is not found. This should be particularly useful if you would like to bring your own rust-analyzer binary, e.g. if you use Neovim, Helix, etc. or are developing rust-analyzer itself.

Empty environment variables are now treated as unset. This should help with resetting configuration values to default when an override is present.

rustup check will use different exit codes based on whether new updates have been found: it will exit with 100 on any updates or 0 for no updates.

Furthermore, @FranciscoTGouveia has joined the team. He has shown his talent, enthusiasm and commitment to the project since the first interactions with rustup and has played a significant role in bring more concurrency to it, so we are thrilled to have him on board and are actively looking forward to what we can achieve together.

Further details are available in the changelog!

If you have a previous version of rustup installed, getting the new one is as easy as stopping any programs which may be using rustup (e.g. closing your IDE) and running:

$ rustup self update

Rustup will also automatically update itself at the end of a normal toolchain update:

$ rustup update

If you don't have it already, you can get rustup from the appropriate page on our website.

Rustup's documentation is also available in the rustup book.

Caveats

Rustup releases can come with problems not caused by rustup itself but just due to having a new release.

In particular, anti-malware scanners might block rustup or stop it from creating or copying files, especially when installing rust-docs which contains many small files.

Issues like this should be automatically resolved in a few weeks when the anti-malware scanners are updated to be aware of the new rustup release.

Thanks

Thanks again to all the contributors who made this rustup release possible!