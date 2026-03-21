Security advisory for Cargo

The Rust Security Response Team was notified of a vulnerability in the
third-party crate
tar, used by Cargo to extract packages during a build. The
vulnerability, tracked as CVE-2026-33056, allows a malicious crate to change
the permissions on arbitrary directories on the filesystem when Cargo extracts
it during a build.
For users of the public crates.io registry, we deployed a change on March 13th to prevent uploading crates exploiting this vulnerability, and we audited all crates ever published. We can confirm that no crates on crates.io are exploiting this.
For users of alternate registries, please contact the vendor of your registry to
verify whether you are affected by this. The Rust team will release Rust 1.94.1
on March 26th, 2026, updating to a patched version of the
tar crate (along
with other non-security fixes for the Rust toolchain), but that won't protect
users of older versions of Cargo using alternate registries.
We'd like to thank Sergei Zimmerman for discovering the underlying
tar crate
vulnerability and notifying the Rust project ahead of time, and William Woodruff
for directly assisting the crates.io team with the mitigations. We'd also like
to thank the Rust project members involved in this advisory: Eric Huss for
patching Cargo; Tobias Bieniek, Adam Harvey and Walter Pearce for patching
crates.io and analyzing existing crates; Emily Albini and Josh Stone for
coordinating the response; and Emily Albini for writing this advisory.