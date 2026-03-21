Security advisory for Cargo

The Rust Security Response Team was notified of a vulnerability in the third-party crate tar , used by Cargo to extract packages during a build. The vulnerability, tracked as CVE-2026-33056, allows a malicious crate to change the permissions on arbitrary directories on the filesystem when Cargo extracts it during a build.

For users of the public crates.io registry, we deployed a change on March 13th to prevent uploading crates exploiting this vulnerability, and we audited all crates ever published. We can confirm that no crates on crates.io are exploiting this.

For users of alternate registries, please contact the vendor of your registry to verify whether you are affected by this. The Rust team will release Rust 1.94.1 on March 26th, 2026, updating to a patched version of the tar crate (along with other non-security fixes for the Rust toolchain), but that won't protect users of older versions of Cargo using alternate registries.