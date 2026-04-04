Changes to WebAssembly targets and handling undefined symbols

Rust's WebAssembly targets are soon going to experience a change which has a risk of breaking existing projects, and this post is intended to notify users of this upcoming change, explain what it is, and how to handle it. Specifically, all WebAssembly targets in Rust have been linked using the --allow-undefined flag to wasm-ld , and this flag is being removed.

What is --allow-undefined ?

WebAssembly binaries in Rust today are all created by linking with wasm-ld . This serves a similar purpose to ld , lld , and mold , for example; it takes separately compiled crates/object files and creates one final binary. Since the first introduction of WebAssembly targets in Rust, the --allow-undefined flag has been passed to wasm-ld . This flag is documented as:

--allow-undefined Allow undefined symbols in linked binary. This options is equivalent to --import-undefined and --unresolved-symbols=ignore-all

The term "undefined" here specifically means with respect to symbol resolution in wasm-ld itself. Symbols used by wasm-ld correspond relatively closely to what native platforms use, for example all Rust functions have a symbol associated with them. Symbols can be referred to in Rust through extern "C" blocks, for example:

unsafe extern " C " { fn mylibrary_init ( ) ; } fn init ( ) { unsafe { mylibrary_init ( ) ; } }

The symbol mylibrary_init is an undefined symbol. This is typically defined by a separate component of a program, such as an externally compiled C library, which will provide a definition for this symbol. By passing --allow-undefined to wasm-ld , however, it means that the above would generate a WebAssembly module like so:

(module (import "env" "mylibrary_init" (func $mylibrary_init)) ;; ... )

This means that the undefined symbol was ignored and ended up as an imported symbol in the final WebAssembly module that is produced.

The precise history here is somewhat lost to time, but the current understanding is that --allow-undefined was effectively required in the very early days of introducing wasm-ld to the Rust toolchain. This historical workaround stuck around till today and hasn't changed.

What's wrong with --allow-undefined ?

By passing --allow-undefined on all WebAssembly targets, rustc is introducing diverging behavior between other platforms and WebAssembly. The main risk of --allow-undefined is that misconfiguration or mistakes in building can result in broken WebAssembly modules being produced, as opposed to compilation errors. This means that the proverbial can is kicked down the road and lengthens the distance from where the problem is discovered to where it was introduced. Some example problematic situations are:

If mylibrary_init was typo'd as mylibraryinit then the final binary would import the mylibraryinit symbol instead of calling the linked mylibrary_init C symbol.

If mylibrary was mistakenly not compiled and linked into a final application then the mylibrary_init symbol would end up imported rather than producing a linker error saying it's undefined.

If external tooling is used to process a WebAssembly module, such as wasm-bindgen or wasm-tools component new , these tools don't know what to do with "env" imports by default and they are likely to provide an error message of some form that isn't clearly connected back to the original source code and where the symbols was imported from.

For web users if you've ever seen an error along the lines of Uncaught TypeError: Failed to resolve module specifier "env". Relative references must start with either "/", "./", or "../". this can mean that "env" leaked into the final module unexpectedly and the true error is the undefined symbol error, not the lack of "env" items provided.

All native platforms consider undefined symbols to be an error by default, and thus by passing --allow-undefined rustc is introducing surprising behavior on WebAssembly targets. The goal of the change is to remove this surprise and behave more like native platforms.

What is going to break, and how to fix?

In theory, not a whole lot is expected to break from this change. If the final WebAssembly binary imports unexpected symbols, then it's likely that the binary won't be runnable in the desired embedding, as the desired embedding probably doesn't provide the symbol as a definition. For example, if you compile an application for wasm32-wasip1 if the final binary imports mylibrary_init then it'll fail to run in most runtimes because it's considered an unresolved import. This means that most of the time this change won't break users, but it'll instead provide better diagnostics.

The reason for this post, however, is that it's possible users could be intentionally relying on this behavior. For example your application might have:

unsafe extern " C " { fn js_log ( n : u32 ) ; }

And then perhaps some JS code that looks like:

let instance = await WebAssembly . instantiate ( module , { env : { js_log : n => console . log ( n ) , } } ) ;

Effectively it's possible for users to explicitly rely on the behavior of --allow-undefined generating an import in the final WebAssembly binary.

If users encounter this then the code can be fixed through a #[link] attribute which explicitly specifies the wasm_import_module name:

# [ link ( wasm_import_module = " env " ) ] unsafe extern " C " { fn js_log ( n : u32 ) ; }

This will have the same behavior as before and will no longer be considered an undefined symbol to wasm-ld , and it'll work both before and after this change.

Affected users can also compile with -Clink-arg=--allow-undefined as well to quickly restore the old behavior.

When is this change being made?