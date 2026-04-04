docs.rs: building fewer targets by default

Building fewer targets by default
On 2026-05-01, docs.rs will make a breaking change to its build behavior.
Today, if a crate does not define a
targets list in its
docs.rs metadata, docs.rs builds documentation for a default
list of five targets.
Starting on 2026-05-01, docs.rs will instead build documentation for only the default target unless additional targets are requested explicitly.
This is the next step in a change we first introduced in 2020, when docs.rs added support for opting into fewer build targets. Most crates do not compile different code for different targets, so building fewer targets by default is a better fit for most releases. It also reduces build times and saves resources on docs.rs.
This change only affects:
- new releases
- rebuilds of old releases
How is the default target chosen?
If you do not set
default-target, docs.rs uses the target of its build
servers:
x86_64-unknown-linux-gnu.
You can override that by setting
default-target in your
docs.rs metadata:
[]
= "x86_64-apple-darwin"
How do I build documentation for additional targets?
If your crate needs documentation to be built for more than the default target,
define the full list explicitly in your
Cargo.toml:
[]
= [
"x86_64-unknown-linux-gnu",
"x86_64-apple-darwin",
"x86_64-pc-windows-msvc",
"i686-unknown-linux-gnu",
"i686-pc-windows-msvc"
]
When
targets is set, docs.rs will build documentation for exactly those
targets.
docs.rs still supports any target available in the Rust toolchain. Only the default behavior is changing.