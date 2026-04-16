Announcing Rust 1.95.0

The Rust team is happy to announce a new version of Rust, 1.95.0. Rust is a programming language empowering everyone to build reliable and efficient software.

If you have a previous version of Rust installed via rustup , you can get 1.95.0 with:

$ rustup update stable

If you don't have it already, you can get rustup from the appropriate page on our website, and check out the detailed release notes for 1.95.0.

If you'd like to help us out by testing future releases, you might consider updating locally to use the beta channel ( rustup default beta ) or the nightly channel ( rustup default nightly ). Please report any bugs you might come across!

What's in 1.95.0 stable

Rust 1.95 introduces a cfg_select! macro that acts roughly similar to a compile-time match on cfg s. This fulfills the same purpose as the popular cfg-if crate, although with a different syntax. cfg_select! expands to the right-hand side of the first arm whose configuration predicate evaluates to true . Some examples:

cfg_select! { unix => { fn foo ( ) { } } target_pointer_width = " 32 " => { fn foo ( ) { } } _ => { fn foo ( ) { } } } let is_windows_str = cfg_select! { windows => " windows " , _ => " not windows " , } ;

if-let guards in matches

Rust 1.88 stabilized let chains. Rust 1.95 brings that capability into match expressions, allowing for conditionals based on pattern matching.

match value { Some ( x ) if let Ok ( y ) = compute ( x ) => { println! ( " {} , {} " , x , y ) ; } _ => { } }

Note that the compiler will not currently consider the patterns matched in if let guards as part of the exhaustiveness evaluation of the overall match, just like if guards.

Stabilized APIs

These previously stable APIs are now stable in const contexts:

Destabilized JSON target specs

Rust 1.95 removes support on stable for passing a custom target specification to rustc . This should not affect any Rust users using a fully stable toolchain, as building the standard library (including just core ) already required using nightly-only features.

We're also gathering use cases for custom targets on the tracking issue as we consider whether some form of this feature should eventually be stabilized.

Other changes

Check out everything that changed in Rust, Cargo, and Clippy.

Contributors to 1.95.0

Many people came together to create Rust 1.95.0. We couldn't have done it without all of you. Thanks!