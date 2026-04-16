Announcing Rust 1.95.0

The Rust team is happy to announce a new version of Rust, 1.95.0. Rust is a programming language empowering everyone to build reliable and efficient software.
If you have a previous version of Rust installed via
rustup, you can get 1.95.0 with:
$ rustup update stable
If you don't have it already, you can get
rustup from the appropriate page on our website, and check out the detailed release notes for 1.95.0.
If you'd like to help us out by testing future releases, you might consider updating locally to use the beta channel (
rustup default beta) or the nightly channel (
rustup default nightly). Please report any bugs you might come across!
What's in 1.95.0 stable
cfg_select!
Rust 1.95 introduces a
cfg_select!
macro that acts roughly similar to a compile-time
match on
cfgs. This
fulfills the same purpose as the popular
cfg-if crate, although with a different
syntax.
cfg_select! expands to the right-hand side of the first arm whose
configuration predicate evaluates to
true. Some examples:
cfg_select!
let is_windows_str = cfg_select! ;
if-let guards in matches
Rust 1.88 stabilized let chains. Rust 1.95 brings that capability into match expressions, allowing for conditionals based on pattern matching.
match value
Note that the compiler will not currently consider the patterns matched in
if let guards as part of the exhaustiveness evaluation of the overall match, just
like
if guards.
Stabilized APIs
MaybeUninit<[T; N]>: From<[MaybeUninit<T>; N]>
MaybeUninit<[T; N]>: AsRef<[MaybeUninit<T>; N]>
MaybeUninit<[T; N]>: AsRef<[MaybeUninit<T>]>
MaybeUninit<[T; N]>: AsMut<[MaybeUninit<T>; N]>
MaybeUninit<[T; N]>: AsMut<[MaybeUninit<T>]>
[MaybeUninit<T>; N]: From<MaybeUninit<[T; N]>>
Cell<[T; N]>: AsRef<[Cell<T>; N]>
Cell<[T; N]>: AsRef<[Cell<T>]>
Cell<[T]>: AsRef<[Cell<T>]>
bool: TryFrom<{integer}>
AtomicPtr::update
AtomicPtr::try_update
AtomicBool::update
AtomicBool::try_update
AtomicIn::update
AtomicIn::try_update
AtomicUn::update
AtomicUn::try_update
cfg_select!
mod core::range
core::range::RangeInclusive
core::range::RangeInclusiveIter
core::hint::cold_path
<*const T>::as_ref_unchecked
<*mut T>::as_ref_unchecked
<*mut T>::as_mut_unchecked
Vec::push_mut
Vec::insert_mut
VecDeque::push_front_mut
VecDeque::push_back_mut
VecDeque::insert_mut
LinkedList::push_front_mut
LinkedList::push_back_mut
Layout::dangling_ptr
Layout::repeat
Layout::repeat_packed
Layout::extend_packed
These previously stable APIs are now stable in const contexts:
Destabilized JSON target specs
Rust 1.95 removes support on stable for passing a custom target specification
to
rustc. This should not affect any Rust users using a fully stable
toolchain, as building the standard library (including just
core) already
required using nightly-only features.
We're also gathering use cases for custom targets on the tracking issue as we consider whether some form of this feature should eventually be stabilized.
Other changes
Check out everything that changed in Rust, Cargo, and Clippy.
Contributors to 1.95.0
Many people came together to create Rust 1.95.0. We couldn't have done it without all of you. Thanks!