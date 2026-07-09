Announcing Rust 1.97.0

The Rust team is happy to announce a new version of Rust, 1.97.0. Rust is a programming language empowering everyone to build reliable and efficient software.
If you have a previous version of Rust installed via
rustup, you can get 1.97.0 with:
$ rustup update stable
If you don't have it already, you can get
rustup from the appropriate page on our website, and check out the detailed release notes for 1.97.0.
If you'd like to help us out by testing future releases, you might consider updating locally to use the beta channel (
rustup default beta) or the nightly channel (
rustup default nightly). Please report any bugs you might come across!
What's in 1.97.0 stable
Symbol mangling v0 enabled by default
When Rust is compiled into object files and binaries, each item (functions, statics, etc) must have a globally unique "symbol" identifying it. To avoid conflicts when linking together different Rust programs, Rust mangles the original name of items to include additional context such as the module path, defining crate, generics, and more. Historically, this mangling was based on the Itanium ABI, also (sometimes) used by C++.
The new mangling scheme resolves a number of drawbacks from the previous one:
- Generic parameter instantiations preserve their values, rather than being tracked solely behind a hash
- Inconsistencies: not all parts used the Itanium ABI, meaning that custom demangling was still necessary
Since Rust 1.59, the compiler has supported opting into a Rust-specific
mangling scheme via
-Csymbol-mangling-version=v0. Since November 2025, this
scheme has been enabled by default on nightly, and 1.97 is now enabling it on
stable Rust. The legacy mangling scheme can only be enabled on nightly, and the
current plan is to fully remove it.
See the previous blog post for more details.
Cargo support for denying warnings
It's common practice to deny warnings in CI. Historically, doing so is
typically done through
RUSTFLAGS=-Dwarnings. With Rust 1.97, Cargo controls
how warnings interact with build success: either silencing them (via
allow
level), rendering without failing (default,
warn), or denying them (via
deny).
As a result of Cargo configuration determining the behavior, using this
feature doesn't invalidate the underlying build cache, meaning that it's easy
to temporarily opt-in. For example, if warnings are adding unwanted noise while
working through fixing errors after a refactor, you can run
CARGO_BUILD_WARNINGS=allow cargo check, temporarily silencing them.
In CI, jobs can instead set
CARGO_BUILD_WARNINGS=deny to deny warnings. This
can be combined with
--keep-going to collect all errors and warnings rather
than stopping on the first failing package.
See the documentation for more details.
Linker output no longer hidden by default
rustc invokes a linker on behalf of users. Historically, rustc has silenced linker output by default if the link completes successfully. This can mask real problems, though, so in Rust 1.97 we are enabling linker messages by default. These are emitted as a warning lint, for example:
warning: linker stderr: ignoring deprecated linker optimization setting '1'
|
= note: `#[warn(linker_messages)]` on by default
Common linker messages that have been diagnosed as false positives or intentional behavior are filtered out by rustc. Several defects have already been fixed as a result of no longer hiding this output on nightly.
Note that currently,
linker_messages is a special lint that is not affected
by the
warnings lint group. This is intentional as rustc generally doesn't
control linker output as precisely, and it's not uncommon for output to only
appear on some platforms. If you are seeing what you think is a false positive
output from the linker, please file an issue.
To silence the warning in the mean time, you can configure the lint level to
allow. This can be done through
Cargo.toml by adding a lints section like this:
[lints.rust]
linker_messages = "allow"
Stabilized APIs
Default for RepeatN
Copy for ffi::FromBytesUntilNulError
Send for std::fs::Fileon UEFI
<{integer}>::isolate_highest_one
<{integer}>::isolate_lowest_one
<{integer}>::highest_one
<{integer}>::lowest_one
<{uN}>::bit_width
NonZero<{integer}>::isolate_highest_one
NonZero<{integer}>::isolate_lowest_one
NonZero<{integer}>::highest_one
NonZero<{integer}>::lowest_one
NonZero<{uN}>::bit_width
These previously stable APIs are now stable in const contexts:
Other changes
Check out everything that changed in Rust, Cargo, and Clippy.
Contributors to 1.97.0
Many people came together to create Rust 1.97.0. We couldn't have done it without all of you. Thanks!