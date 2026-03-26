Announcing Rust 1.94.1

The Rust team has published a new point release of Rust, 1.94.1. Rust is a programming language that is empowering everyone to build reliable and efficient software.

If you have a previous version of Rust installed via rustup, getting Rust 1.94.1 is as easy as:

rustup update stable

If you don't have it already, you can get rustup from the appropriate page on our website.

What's in 1.94.1

Rust 1.94.1 resolves three regressions that were introduced in the 1.94.0 release.

And a security fix:

Contributors to 1.94.1

Many people came together to create Rust 1.94.1. We couldn't have done it without all of you. Thanks!