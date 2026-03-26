Announcing Rust 1.94.1

The Rust team has published a new point release of Rust, 1.94.1. Rust is a programming language that is empowering everyone to build reliable and efficient software.
If you have a previous version of Rust installed via rustup, getting Rust 1.94.1 is as easy as:
rustup update stable
If you don't have it already, you can get
rustup from the appropriate page on our website.
What's in 1.94.1
Rust 1.94.1 resolves three regressions that were introduced in the 1.94.0 release.
- Fix
std::thread::spawnon wasm32-wasip1-threads
- Remove new methods added to
std::os::windows::fs::OpenOptionsExtThe new methods were unstable, but the trait itself is not sealed and so cannot be extended with non-default methods.
- Clippy: fix ICE in
match_same_arms
- Cargo: downgrade curl-sys to 0.4.83 This fixes certificate validation error for some users on some versions of FreeBSD. See this issue for more details.
And a security fix:
- Cargo: Update tar to 0.4.45 This resolves CVE-2026-33055 and CVE-2026-33056. Users of crates.io are not affected. See blog for more details.
Contributors to 1.94.1
Many people came together to create Rust 1.94.1. We couldn't have done it without all of you. Thanks!